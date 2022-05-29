Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dana by 52.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 319,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 940,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

