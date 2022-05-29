Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €58.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.35 ($62.07).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €54.76 ($58.26). 1,320,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.51. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.