Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $279,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,113. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.