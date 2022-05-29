Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 784,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $101,483,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 6.8% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $121.04. 6,322,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,744. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $91.39 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 1,094,388 shares worth $66,464,520. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

