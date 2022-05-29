Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Invests $10.59 Million in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,590,000. Liberty Media Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 219,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 266,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

