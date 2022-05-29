Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Invests $8.49 Million in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000. Microvast makes up about 0.6% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Microvast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVST stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 740,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

