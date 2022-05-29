Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Takes $3.45 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 159,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,828 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,341. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

