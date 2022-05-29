Datamine FLUX Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $133,958.90 and approximately $11,936.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 127.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.16 or 0.08345655 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00507369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,284,267 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

