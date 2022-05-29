Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,349,066 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 4.7% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $532,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $49.58. 15,886,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.