Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10-27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.57 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.97 or better EPS.

NYSE:DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.