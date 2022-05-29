Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,386 shares during the period. Denbury comprises 0.7% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Shares of DEN traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. 648,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,392. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

