Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.33) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSPG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 338.75 ($4.26).

SSPG opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.76. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.67.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

