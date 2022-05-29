Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.14. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

