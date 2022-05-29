Deutsche eMark (DEM) One Day Volume Hits $23.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $62,593.40 and $23.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

