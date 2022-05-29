Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.