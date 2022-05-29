Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

