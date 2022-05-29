Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.78

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.78 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.26 ($0.15). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 40,759 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

In other Diurnal Group news, insider Richard Ross purchased 153,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,955 ($25,110.10).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers an oral formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency.

