DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 320,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,355. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.