Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 4% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.99 billion and $395.15 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00217024 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006786 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.