Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 4.7% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,208. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

