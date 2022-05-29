Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.80-8.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.76.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

