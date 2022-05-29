Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOMA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Doma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Doma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

