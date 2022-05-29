Don-key Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $95,323.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00217749 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006732 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,508,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

