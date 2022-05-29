DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $2.63 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00009088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $116,936.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

