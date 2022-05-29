Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dune Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,504. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

