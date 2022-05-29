DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.93.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.08 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

