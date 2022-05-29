Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post $262.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.10 million to $266.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $209.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.19. 4,408,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,609. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

