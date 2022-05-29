e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $27.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.91.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

