easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $695.00.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 8,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,539. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

