Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $34.68.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.