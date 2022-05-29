Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,116. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

