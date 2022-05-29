Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.63 ($16.68).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.36) to GBX 1,350 ($16.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($13.97) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Electrocomponents stock remained flat at $GBX 1,047 ($13.17) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 733,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 839.50 ($10.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,046.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,092.48.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.