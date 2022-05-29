Elementeum (ELET) Price Tops $0.0025

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Elementeum has a total market cap of $12,897.35 and approximately $92.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.25 or 0.08259289 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008729 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com

