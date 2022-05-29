Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $16.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ELEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ELEV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 462,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,555. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
About Elevation Oncology (Get Rating)
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
