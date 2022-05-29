Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $16.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ELEV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 462,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,555. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

