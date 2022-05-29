Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,682,000. Switch comprises 1.5% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned 2.39% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s payout ratio is 525.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

