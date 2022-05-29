Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELLO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 1,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $303.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.14. Ellomay Capital has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 47.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

