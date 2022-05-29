Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on June 15th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

EIG opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.10. Employers has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Employers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Employers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

