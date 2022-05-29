Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $12,384.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 642.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.79 or 0.17308486 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00504469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

