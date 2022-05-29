Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.62

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as low as $23.01. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 1,607 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDVMF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.83) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.81.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.