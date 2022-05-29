Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 131,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 382,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

