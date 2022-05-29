EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.