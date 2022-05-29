EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,533. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

