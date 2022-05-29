Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives $2,430.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.24) to GBX 2,060 ($25.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. Entain has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.