Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

