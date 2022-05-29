Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

ENZ opened at $2.26 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

