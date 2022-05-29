EOS Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $214.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,055,973,759 coins and its circulating supply is 990,750,054 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

