EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

EQBBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.75.

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

