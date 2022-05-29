Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQH. UBS Group raised Equitable to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

