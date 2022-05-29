Ergo Price Tops $2.04 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. Ergo has a market cap of $65.24 million and approximately $348,749.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00006988 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

