ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,376,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 121,059 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,717,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $271.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.02.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

